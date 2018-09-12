Sofia Carson doesn't have to look to Disney for royal inspiration. The 25-year-old actress says that one of her major influences is none other than Meghan Markle. “I admire her not only as who she’s become and her career in acting and film, but she’s also a philanthropist,” she told HOLA! USA. “I admire that very much. I didn’t know that about her until recently." The Rumors singer continued, "When you’ve been given a platform such as the one she’s been given, I think that’s the most admirable thing that you can do... Also, she happens to have incredible taste in fashion.”

Our October cover girl is opening up about her other sources of inspiration, who also happen to be the biggest supporters of her career on screen and in music. Watch the video to see what Sofia has to say about her fame, family and fans!

