Sofia Carson on her 'PLL's' character, meeting Oprah and her special bday project

Sofia Carson is having something like an ah-ha moment! The 25-year-old actress is the new star of the hit Freeform series, Pretty Little Liars: Perfectionists, which is already proving to be a hit. “It was the most electric feeling to know that we were finally able to share our story, our baby with the world,” the actress, who plays Ava on the show shared. “It was so well received.”

Loading the player...

The success of the Perfectionists isn’t the only high point of 2019. Sofia put her best style forward during Paris Fashion Week (of course) and in the process, made one of her mother’s dreams come true. The triple threat will complete another trip around the sun, in April, marking her 26th birthday. The theme for the occasion, education! Watch the video above to see Sofia’s reaction to all the PLL love, meeting Oprah and her special project with UNICEF and catch Sofia in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Wednesdays at 8pm on Freeform.