...
Adamari López, Paulina Goto and more celebs bring back the 'lob' hairstyle

© Instagram

The stars are bringing back a hairstyle trend - no surprise there! Hollywood actress Emma Roberts, British singer Rita Ora, and the Puerto Rican TV host Adamari López are rocking the haircut. The long bob or 'lob' might just be one of the world’s most versatile styles, and women are definitely embracing it in 2019. The shoulder length hair do' is chic and frames the face in a beautiful and flattering way. More women are daring to chop off their long locks this season. If you want to follow this trend, take a look at how these stars are shaking things up with their new do!

 

Adamari López

The actress is very well-loved by the public, not to mention her millions of Instagram followers, because of her fun personality and beautiful style. She graces the TV screen with honey-colored highlights. This style really shines through, as it also enhances her long bob. Adamari López is known by her fans as a willful and strong woman who overcame cancer while maintaining an optimistic attitude.

Photo: Instagram/adamarilopez

© Instagram

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts is not afraid to try different short hairstyles. Here she is keeping it cool with a classic lob topped with a cute beige beanie. The young Hollywood actress is known for her elegant and sleek style.

 

Photo: Instagram/emmaroberts

© Instagram

Paulina Goto

The Mexican telenovela star is loving on her lob with blond highlights. We love the curls in her hair because they add penty of volume, making her achieve a playful look. 

 

Photo: Instagram/paulinagoto

© Instagram

Rita Ora

The British singer is known to push the envelope when it comes to fashion trends. Her platinum blond hair adds to her edgy look. This is pictorial evidence that a lob with choppy ends truly becomes her!

 

Photo: Instagram/ritaora

© Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The 46 year-old movie actress and wife of Miami Heat basketball player Dwayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, looks super chic with this hairstyle. This is a true shoulder length classic lob which adds an elegant flair to her irresistible look.

 

Photo: Instagram/gabunion

© Instagram

Sofia Richie

The young model, Sofia Richie, can pull off any haircut, and the lob one in particular looks terrific on her. Lately she has been changing her style and leaning toward a more minimalistic look.

 

Photo: Instagram/sofiarichie

© Instagram

Kendall Jenner

The supermodel and reality star, Kendall Jenner, rocked her long bob at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Kendall Jenner makes it a point to continuously wow us with her looks, and it shows!

 

Photo: Instagram/kendalljenner

© Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

The 39-year-old reality star, Kourtney Kardashian, is turning heads and garnering attention all her own. Her outgrown lob adds to her ever-changing glamorous look, another standout hairstyle, which is really saying something: the Kardashians tend to set a very high fashion standard!

 

Photo: Instagram/kourtneykardash

© Instagram

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke is a true hairstyle icon when rocking short styles. Yes, we know her as Khaleesi with her long, curly, nearly-white hair on Game of Thrones, but the English stunner looks just as great in her blond lob! We've seen her style change from red hair to brown and now a gorgeous, luminous blond.

 

Photo: Instagram/emilia_clarke

© Instagram

Jenna Dewan

The stunning actress has always been known for her gorgeous style, starting from her debut in Step Up with former hubby Channing Tatum. Now she is a full-blown, old Hollywood-esque hairstyle queen. Jenna Dewan's lob enhances this elegant style. She has been seen rocking the lob for a few seasons and we are still inspired by it.

 

Instagram/jennadewan

 

We will definitely keep an eye on these celebs to see what will be trending later on 2019. Whether you like Rita Ora's edgy lob or Emma Robert's classic hairstyle, take the risk! Try a new style this year and you might just fall in love with it.

