On today’s episode of Twinning, we’re feeling a bit of ‘90s nostalgia thanks to style icons Gigi Hadid and Rita Ora. The two channeled their inner Beetlejuice-meets-90s-grunge in an almost identical look by Marc Jacobs when they stepped out on different occasions last week. The celebrated designer recently re-launched his Redux Grunge collection 25 years after its debut in 1993 when he served as Perry Ellis’ creative director. The move cost him his job at the iconic label, but luckily, Marc brought his ‘90s tribute to 2018, and ever since we’ve spotted some of our favorite it-girls supporting his vision. Gigi wore the throwback look at the launch party while Rita rocked the stripey look in Hollywood. They each styled it differently but who wears it better? Take a look to find out!