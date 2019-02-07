View 5 pics | Health and Beauty

Chop Chop: from Kendall Jenner to Sofia Carson, these are the best celebrity bangs...so far
Sofia Carson bangs

Ah, bangs. Should you get them? Should you not? Answer: Yes! There are bangs for every face shape out there. Round, square, or even heart-shaped faces all benefit from a good chop. But (this is very important!), you need to know the right bangs to get.

Bold and somewhat thick bangs compliment round faces. Square-shaped faces need longer, wispy bangs. And heart-shaped? You can pretty much rock any do, but side swept bangs are the best for you.

Still thinking whether or not to fully transform your hairstyle? Please let these A-listers shed some inspo in your heart (and hair!) and encourage you to take the plunge.

Scroll for the best celebrity bangs of the year...so far!

 

Sofia Carson

Former HOLA! USA cover star and all-around cool chic Sofia Carson debuted a brand new look this week: choppy bangs. "Bang bang," the 25-year-old starlet captioned the photo. 

 

Photo: Instagram/sofiacarson

Bella Hadid bangs
© Instagram

Bella Hadid bangs

Bella Hadid

The 22-year-old supermodel just revealed her stunning new Kith X Versace campaign, but afterward, Bella Hadid shared her new hairstyle: feathery bangs that are the definition of edgy.

 

Photo: Instagram/jennifer_yepez

Kendall Jenner bangs
© Instagram

Kendall Jenner bangs

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner isn't afraid to try daring outfits or bold makeup. Now, the 23-year-old stunner is considering chopping off her hair and getting bangs. She tried the new look, asking fans "yes, no, maybe so?"

Our suggestion? Chop 👏🏼 them 👏🏼 off 👏🏼!

 

Photo: Instagram/kendalljenner

Rowan Blanchard bangs
© Instagram

Rowan Blanchard bangs

Rowan Blanchard 

17-year-old Rowan Blanchard kicked off the year with an edgy pixie cut, which she premiered at the Golden Globes. One month later, the actress is still rocking a short cut, but is growing out her bangs for the ultimate cool girl effect. 

 

Photo: Instagram/rowanblanchard

Vanessa Hudgens bangs
© Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens bangs

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens does no wrong when it comes to her hair. She's always changing up her hairstyle, but a few months ago, she debuted a rockin' short bob layered with bangs that we eagerly hope she brings back!

 

Photo: Instagram/vanessahudgens

