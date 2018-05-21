Bobs at the Billboard Awards. Mila Kunis and Jenna Dewan showed up in Las Vegas with hot haircuts. On Sunday, May 20, the Spy Who Dumped me star and the World of Dance judge each walked the carpet – and added their own respective twist to the haircut. Mila was unrecognizable as she showed up in her new look. While the 34-year-old has been effortlessly wearing the bob, she remixed her do with bangs. The mother-of-two’s dark wavy tresses reached the top of her shoulders, while her jagged bangs fell right above her eyebrows.

Mila Kunis debuted her bangs and posh bob Photo: Getty Images

The That 70s Show actress kept her look edgy with metallic eyeliner and a nude lip, that paired perfectly with her studded skirt and black shirt combo. Celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood took to his Instagram to showcase his work. “Bangs and bobs are this year’s theme for sure! 💇🏻‍♀️ #milakunis for @billboard,” he captioned the close up image of the star. In another picture from the red carpet he wrote: “When the wind hits you just right! #milakunis.”

GALLERY: ALL THE STARS AND ROYALS SWITCHING THEIR LOOK FOR 2018

Chad was also responsible for Jenna’s post-breakup look. The celebrity hairstylist took to his Instagram the same evening to show off his other client’s hair. “Chop chop on @jennadewan today for @billboard music awards,” he wrote next to a picture of her from the carpet. Before the ceremony, Jenna stunned fans with a picture of her hair on the floor with a caption that read “Byeeeeee hair.”

Jenna Dewan rocked a short and edgy cut Photo: Getty Images

Jenna’s opted to take her dark tresses shorter, with a cut that falls below her ears and touches her jawline. The mommy-of-one wore a chic middle part while her hair fell on each side. Like Mila, Jenna kept her look on the wild side, wearing a leather studded Zuhair Murad mini dress.