Jennifer Lopez is bringing UGGs back on set of ‘Marry Me’ with Maluma 

Jennifer Lopez is making a major fashion statement. The 50-year-old actress is currently filming Marry Me, an upcoming romantic comedy, which according to pictures, sees JLo wearing several glamorous outfits. But in real life, the superstar prefers to wear—wait for it—Uggs. That’s right, whenever she’s enjoying a break on set, her go-to shoe is the comfy Ugg slippers.

Jennifer Lopez is bringing back Uggs

In the photos, JLo is seen walking from her trailer on set wearing a fluffy white bathrobe and the Ugg Scuffette II Slipper in the color chestnut. The cozy slippers are made of water-resistant suede material and features a plush wool lining. If you too want to follow the Ugg trend, this design is also extremely affordable, retailing at $85. Earlier in the month, JLo was also spotted wearing the slippers while donning a red hot sequined dress as she filmed in the streets of New York City.

This isn’t the first time JLo opts for Uggs on set—while filming her critically-acclaimed movie Hustlers, the actress was spotted numerous times wearing Uggs and holding her sparkly It’s My Party Tour cup.

The singer has been spotted wearing the cozy slippers while on set of her movies

Marry Me will also star fellow Latinx star Maluma. JLo previously shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her and the Colombian heartthrob filming their first scenes together. The two, who are playing a couple in the movie, shared their excitement at getting to work side by side on the big screen. “The art of collaboration...it’s what I love about this business,” Jennifer wrote. “True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego. It’s so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy!! Issa flow... Here we go!!!”