Prabal Gurung’s spring collection is a love letter to American immigrants

A cast of "60 models of diverse races, nationalities and dreams," looks accessorized with "Who gets to be American?" sashes and show notes with a message that went straight to the heart – Prabal Gurung made a fashion statement, literally, with his NYFW spring-summer 2020 collection.

Born in Singapore to Nepali parents Prabal, who moved to the United States 20 years ago and now calls New York City home, chose the timely theme of immigration as the inspiration for his latest creations. "Who gets to be American? The question permeates the air of today's national discussion, not to mention my own introspective journey,” he said.

The collection was ‘an ode to the true American dream’

In addition to citing "the deep wounds that are severing the unity of our country" in today's climate, Prabal also detailed a moment during a business meeting when he challenged ideas of how to re-define America. He was met with a pointed, "Well you don't look American, so how can you define what America is?"

As a result, the designer channeled his energy into creating his own definition through his collection. What emerged was a gorgeous catwalk show this week: a fusion of classic Americana, hand-embroidery, glam sequins and sustainable fabrics – "artisanal couture" which was 90% made in NYC. “To me, this country has always been a beacon of hope where one's wildest ambitions can come true,” said the designer, “a melting pot that is colorful, multicultural and beautiful.”

Pose stars Indya Moore and Dyllón Burnside with Alok V Menon, center, were in the front row

“This country is my home. America is where my heart is, I am an American,” Prabal said, later adding, “I continue to seek the America I came here to be a part of – the America that I know is still there.

And so, with the spring 2020 collection, we seek to celebrate hope, courage and present an ode to the true American dream.”