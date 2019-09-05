Thalía turns up the heat in latest swimsuit look

Just when you thought Thalía couldn’t get bolder – or should we say hotter – with her fashion choices, the Mexican singer-actress turned beauty entrepreneur goes above and beyond. Enjoying the last weeks of summer, the 48-year-old took to social media to share a photo of herself wearing a Hot Cheetos-themed swimsuit while laying on a float on the pool. Thalía appears to be in a blissful moment with a mirrored visor covering half of her face. Next to the sensual pic she wrote a pun-worthy caption: “I’m cheesy and I know it.” Cue the laughs!

Thalía turned up the heat in her Hot Cheetos themed swimsuit

However, what truly made us LOL was the hilarious images her fans created using her photo. One of them featured Thalía lying on a pile of Hot Cheetos, meanwhile another showed a boomerang of a throwback of El Chavo del Ocho licking his lips. Thalía found the photo montages to be quite humorous as she shared them on her stories.

But Thalía’s flaming one-piece isn’t totally out of this world as fans of the spicy Hot Cheetos chips will be pleased to learn this crunchy snack is targeting the fashion and beauty crowds by presenting during New York Fashion Week their first-ever fashion show: Cheetos House of Flamin’ Haute. That’s right!

The Mexican singer's fans quickly reacted with hilarious photo montages

In a statement, senior director of marketing of Frito-Lay North America, Brandi Ray, explained, “We are continually in awe of how Cheetos fans share their love for the brand and express it in their own way, whether that’s creating original recipes with Cheetos or donning Cheetos-inspired hair, nail or makeup looks.” She continued, “We are so excited to continue to celebrate our fans and their creativity, and in turn, invite them to get the ultimate Cheetos Flamin’ Haute look.” The runway show will feature 21 playful looks “inspired by social media and famed fashion influencers and stylists.”

So there you go! Thalía is right on board with the latest (snack) trends!