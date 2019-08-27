Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner are style twins in the season’s hottest print

The classic scarf print is officially a must-have among Hollywood’s 'it' crowds. So much so that even Taylor Swift and Kylie Jenner broke the number one rule of style and became style twins for a sec. Kylie Jenner was spotted in Capri celebrating her 22nd birthday as she stepped out with family and friends rocking a two-piece Versace look and Bottega Veneta shoes. Later on, Taylor opted for a short suit version of the scandalous print at the Teen Choice Awards, toning down the ensemble with casual sandals and one big, voluminous hairstyle. Now who wore this vintage extravaganza better? We sure have picked our favorite! Check out the latest episode of Twinning and find out which 90s baby takes the fashion crown!

