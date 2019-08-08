Radiant Anne Hathaway debuts her baby bump in a custom cut-out dress

By now, you’ve probably heard the joyful news that Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her second child. On July 27, the 36-year-old actress shared a mirror-selfie of her growing baby bump via social media, and now she’s made her red carpet debut in a custom fuschia dress by Brandon Maxwell. The brunette beauty looked gorgeous and was glowing on the red carpet for the Broadway opening of Sea Wall / A Life in New York City’s Hudson Theatre on Broadway. The Princess Diaries star teamed her flirty number which featured sexy cut-outs with strappy silver heels and a mini, structured clutch.

The 36-year-old star made her red carpet debut pregnant with baby number two

Aside from making the dress especially fit for her baby bump, Anne’s tailored frock was beautifully detailed down to the additional tag which read “Anne + 1.” So sweet! The Devil Wears Prada actress posted a close up of the thoughtful detail and captioned it with: “@brandonmaxwell as if it wasn’t enough you custom-made me and the bump a knockout dress, you put this tag in it. Thank you, new friend.”

The expecting actress was joined by her husband, Adam Shulman, with whom she shares their three-year-old son, Jonathan Rosebanks. When Anne dropped the news of her second pregnancy, the The Hustle star hinted it wasn’t easy to become pregnant for her and her husband. “It’s not for a movie...⁣⁣ #2⁣ ⁣All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies,” she wrote. “Sending you extra love.”

Anne's custom Brandon Maxwell dress included a sweet hidden detail

Highlighting how gorgeous Anne looked on the carpet, Brandon Maxwell’s social account shared a snap of the soon-to-be mother-of-two and wrote, “Gorgeous mama to be and positively one of the nicest people on planet earth, @annehathaway wears custom #brandonmaxwell to tonight’s Broadway debut of @seawallalife.”

He continued, “One of the greatest joys of our job is getting to work with expectant mothers during this special period in their lives, especially because we have a few new moms at our office!"