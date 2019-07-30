Meghan Markle's never before seen pregnancy photos of Baby Archie all in one place

While we were trying to keep up with Meghan Markle during her pregnancy, looks like the Duchess of Sussex was catching up on fashion trends. In true royal fashion, the 37-year-old American was working behind the scene as a guest editor for the September fashion issue of British Vogue. It’s true what you heard, she was making secret visits to the fashion publication while preparing for the arrival of son Archie Harrison, born May 6.

Meghan Markle all smiles wearing a gorgeous Gucci number

As always Meghan continues to wow us as she made it her business to include her royal patronage Smart Works. The foundation helps unemployed and vulnerable women hone their skills and boost their confidence to get back to into the workplace. To praise her latest project, the new royal mom posted on social media sharing her unseen photos for her secret visits.

Meghan sitting in on a meeting with the iconic publication

Meghan was photographed brainstorming with fashion editors and laughing her way through the clothing edits for the upcoming issue. Her visits to the British Vogue office were impactful and gave her a new vision behind fashion and what it could be moving forward. It’s safe to say that her heart was growing bigger for her new home country as Baby Archie grew inside her.

The Duchess carefully curating her fashion picks for the upcoming September issue of British Vogue

“The brands have come together to work towards this united force for good, reframing the idea of charity as a community,” the Duchess writes in a piece for this month’s British Vogue. They will follow the 1:1 model where an item from the collection purchased is an item shared with a woman of Smart Works because “not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story; it reminds us we are in it together.” "For more information on how you can be part of another woman’s success story visit @smartworkscharity,” said the statement on social media.

The collection is set to launch this autumn and support the women of Smart Works with the focus on workwear essentials they need as they prepare to go back to work.

The 37-year-old royal hugging a fashion editor during her visit at the iconic publication

Of course, loyal royal fans shared their joy behind the new royal mom's latest project. One follower said, "You two just keep on making such a huge positive difference. Smart Works is so lucky to have you! Great Job D. Meghan! So excited to know what is next." While another exclaimed "This is profoundly one of the best ideas they have come up with! It is deep in its sense of empowering women and also different than just being a patron of the charity! Congratulations." We couldn't agree more!