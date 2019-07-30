Queen Letizia does chic summer style with this fresh floral look

Queen Letizia AKA the queen of style can do no wrong in fashion. The Spanish royal, who is often praised for her impeccable style and modern regal looks, has done it again – this time with the perfect summertime outfit. On July 30, King Felipe’s wife stepped out to the National Library of Spain wearing a floral midi skirt by Adolfo Dominguez paired with a sleek blush top and a pair of nude stilettos featuring a PVC strap by Steve Madden.

Letizia looked summertime chic in a voluminous midi skirt and a sleeveless blouse

Coordinating her heels with her elegant blouse, Letizia added a matchy-matchy element while keeping her look feeling fresh and perfect for summertime engagements. The stylish royal opted for simple accessories and carried her belongings in a white wallet clutch from Felipe Prieto and wore a pair of Tous earrings. To keep her look seamlessly balanced, the Madrid-native tucked her top inside the voluminous skirt which features a cinched waist and large pleats.

On the beauty front, the Queen chose her go-to bouncy blowout hairstyle and kept her makeup daytime glam with bronzed, shimmery lids and pretty pink lips.

The royal's ultra-toned arms didn't go unrecognized thanks to her sleeveless top

This season, the 46-year-old royal has served major style with a slew of colorful outfits. Last week, the mother-of-two turned heads in a printed emerald green number distinguished by a crossover neckline and long asymmetrical skirt. Following that outing, Letizia slipped into a bright pink sheath dress by Michael Kors Collection proving she’s not afraid to go bold.

Letizia repeated her standout look after having worn the $100 ASOS dress back in 2018 during her visit to the United States. There's no doubt Queen Sofia's daughter-in-law knows how to nail summer style and we can't wait to see the rest of her covetable wardrobe this season.