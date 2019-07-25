Queen Letizia's fabulous pretty-in-pink look is from this American designer

Leave it to Queen Letizia to inspire fashionistas with the ultimate monochromatic ensemble. On July 25, during a visit to Zarzuela Palace, the Spanish monarch made a chic and bright appearance wearing a rosette boucle-crepe sheath dress from the Michael Kors Collection. Standing among the Cervantes Institute of Board directors, the 46-year-old cannot be missed while posing next to a sea of dark suits and pale hues. Taking her relish for pink to the next level, King Felipe’s wife wore a matching clutch and heels, creating a consistent rosy look worthy of a thousand double taps.

VIEW GALLERY Letizia stood out in a sea of dark suits and earthy neutrals

Recently, Letizia rocked those same accessories to give one of her favorite dresses a pop of color, proving how a simple change in shoes or a handbag can redefine an entire look. The former journalist teamed her bubblegum pink handbag and pumps with a $100 midi (from none other than ASOS). It was the third time she’d slipped into the ladylike piece in eight months, however, she has yet again changed up the accessories helping breathe new life into the dress (which she was very successful in achieving).

MORE: Queen Letizia masters her look in this $100 for the third time thanks to these stying tricks

Like she did just a few weeks ago, the mother-of-two repeated her look from Thursday after having previously worn the bold sleeveless number during her 2018 visit to the U.S. Like then, she added a thin silver belt which perfectly coordinated with the metallic detail around the statement buttons highlighting the pockets on her dress. If you ask us, a dress with pockets is a total win-win situation – especially if they’re marked in such a stylish manner.

VIEW GALLERY The Spanish monarch is a master at accessorizing and revamping her looks

MORE: Queen Letizia makes this tweed dress from Zara look impeccably chic

On the beauty front, contrary to her hairstyle from last year’s look, the Madrid native pulled her hair up in a sleek, fuss-free ponytail. She wore smokey eye makeup, a swipe of natural-looking blush and a pretty, pink lip-color to fit with her pretty-in-pink theme.