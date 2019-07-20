Are you ready to get on the floor with Jennifer Lopez in a whole new way? In honor of the superstar’s upcoming big 5-0 birthday on July 24, Versace has announced a very special collaboration. The high-end fashion house partnered with lifestyle brand Concepts to create a limited-edition sneaker in honor of the triple threat. Paying homage to one of her most iconic red carpet looks, the newly-released shoe is sure to bring a wild touch to any ensemble.

Concepts x Versace's Chain Reaction shoe pays homage to JLo

The sneaker is a tribute to what the 49-year-old has dubbed her “biggest fashion moment ever.” It encapsulates the exotic plunging Versace ensemble the singer famously wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. Titled the “Chain Reaction” shoe, it’s most likely a nod to the frenzy Jennifer’s appearance caused - legend has it that her risqué style sparked the invention of Google Images!

The sleek sneak is now available for both men and women

Boasting a leafy jungle green pattern, the thick platform kicks perfectly capture the essence of Jenny’s heartstopping look. It even has a nude-colored tongue, a design clearly included to bring notes of the entertainer’s cleavage in the dress. A must-have for every diehard JLo fan, the premium pair costs a pretty penny, running at $1,075. It was released on Friday, July 19 in both men’s and women’s sizes at Concepts’ stores in Boston and New York, in addition to their website.

Of course, there's a remarkable story behind the now-unforgettable gown. “I was nominated for a Grammy that night and I was filming Wedding Planner at the time with Matthew McConaughey,” Jennifer said on her Youtube channel, adding that she “just didn’t have time” for a fitting until the day of the awards ceremony. “We really had a choice between two dresses,” she added. Find out the full tale in all its fabulosity here!