Summer is in full bloom and top street style stars like Camila Morrone and Pippa Middleton are sure making a statement with the season's #1 must-have: the flirty flower dress. These two were spotted giving the latest trend a fresh take as they mixed shapes and schooled the masses on the art of turning heads without having to bare their stunning silhouettes. Same message was delivered by top kid Kendall Jenner, who served all things classic as she attended the Wimbledon 2019 final in a full Polo Ralph Lauren look. Take a look her outfit, plus this week's coolest street looks we're totally stealing inspiration from!

