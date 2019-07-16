Jessica Alba goes dotty for a viral and timeless summer trend

Jessica Alba might not have been wearing the exact polka-dot dress from Zara that’s been dubbed as the viral fashion item of the summer, but her dotted number is even more fabulous. The L.A.’s Finest star stepped out in New York City on Monday, July 15, for an Amazon Prime Day appearance where she talked all things Honest Beauty. The actress and her friend, fellow actress Elizabeth Mathis got to chat about their must-haves for travel and spent the afternoon with special guest, celebrity make-up artist (and one of Meghan Markle’s besties), Daniel Martin.

The 38-year-old looked stunning in a white off-the-shoulder dress featuring big and small black polka-dots, tiered ruffles, a smocked bodice and pretty, flouncy sleeves. Jessica’s summery piece is the Celeste Maxi ($995) by Caroline Constas and it also comes in a reverse color combo – black with white dots.

MORE: L.A.'s (fashion) Finest: Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union are our new fave style duo

The businesswoman evoked bohemian elegance as she styled her look with glam black accessories – including strappy modern-day gladiator sandals, oversized sunglasses and a classic crossbody bag to match. The mother-of-three kept her jewelry chic and minimal by solely accessorizing with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Following their live segment, the beauty mogul took to social media to give a shoutout to the Amazon Prime deals happening for her Honest and Honest Beauty lines. “Lizzy @lizzymathisand I spent the afternoon chatting all our must haves- for travel, w Special Guest @danielmartin beauty @honest_beauty and baby! Check out our @amazon #primeday Deals available NOW!” she wrote next to a slide of behind-the-scenes snaps.

MORE: Jessica Alba reveals why she goes to therapy with 10-year-old daughter Honor

The beauty entrepreneur should be very proud of her success in the beauty arena as she recently announced Honest Beauty is now available in Europe. The Latina beauty recently traveled to Germany and is expected to arrive in Italy for yet another exciting launch. Go, Jess!