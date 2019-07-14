Victoria's Secret Angel Devon Windsor debuts picture-perfect swim collection

Devon Windsor knows a thing or two about swimsuits. The 25-year-old model is a Victoria's Secret Angel, her social media feed is a bikini haven and she now lives between two cities—New York and Miami. In the former, she may opt for the occasional turtleneck, but in the 305, bikini is the dress code, especially in the hot, summer season. Now, she's debuting her own swimsuit collection Devon Windsor Swim, which promises chic and affordable designs for all body types. "I felt like there was a gap in the market between swimwear that’s cheaper and accessible," she tells HOLA! USA.

Victoria's Secret Angel Devon Windsor is debuting a new swim collection

The collection features a variety of styles, sizes and colors that you can mix and match. The supermodel sat down with HOLA! USA during Miami Swim Week to show us the items and discuss all things (obvi) swim. Keep scrolling to see her favorite pieces from her newly-minted collection, the go-to swimsuit styles for the summertime and of course, how to take the perfect social media photo.

MORE: Barbara Palvin reveals her parents' initial reaction to becoming a VS Angel

Loading the player...

HOLA! USA: What inspired you to start your own collection?

Devon Windsor: "I was spending so much more time in Miami because my fiancé lives here, and when I started to spend more time in Miami I was like, ‘OMG I am living in a bikini here,’ and I felt like there was a gap in the market between swimwear that’s cheaper and accessible. I was looking for something more special with design detail and hardware and smocking. And just more design. I felt like that didn’t exist without spending hundreds and hundreds of dollars, so I was like ‘okay I want this. Why don’t I create it.' So that’s kind of how I started with the line—I saw a gap in the market and I wanted to fill it."

Do you have any friends that have tried your swim suits?

“Yes, all of my friends basically. We’ve been in the process of this for almost a year now, so we’ve been making sure the fit is perfect. I’m just one woman and one body type, so it was important that we try to make it fit multiple women."

Favorite item in the collection?

"The Aurora which is the one-piece with the removable sleeves. I just think it’s so sexy and different. I also love the collared crop top. It’s basically like a collared crop top and you could mix and match whatever bottom, but I love the bottom with the little buckle to go with it. I think that’s also super unique but sexy at the same time."

I felt like there was a gap in the market between swimwear that’s cheaper and accessible," she tells HOLA! USA

Tips for taking the perfect social media photo?

"I always just say this…even for selfies or anything, just good lighting because there’s nothing worse than bad lighting. Like backlit or like overhead lighting, it just shadows everything wrong. Know your angles, like don’t have bent posture and like sit like this, you know like work it. And.. just be you, like don’t try to pretend to be someone that you are not because that’s the worse on Instagram, when everyone just like fake and not real. Just keep it real."