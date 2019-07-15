Royal Style breakdown: Meghan Markle's 'The Lion King' premiere outfit is valued at $20K+

Meghan Markle’s appearance at The Lion King premiere was nothing short of amazing, and honestly, we’re still not over it. Not only did she and Beyoncé finally meet (yay!), but the Duchess of Sussex looked gracefully stunning in head-to-toe black thanks to a sleek and elegant gown – perfect for the much-anticipated movie premiere. For the star-studded event, Prince Harry’s wife opted for a beautiful semi-sheer Jason Wu dress ($4,924) and a pair of matching Aquazzura heels ($950) – one of her favorite shoes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle graced the golden carpet at The Lion King premiere

Of course, no special occasion outfit is complete without some sparkle (#MarkleSparkle), and the 37-year-old royal made sure to incorporate a few shiny details with her classy accessories. From her slingbacks’ jewel-encrusted strap to her black satin clutch by Gucci ($2,390) which features a crystal-embellished butterfly fastening and her gorgeous stud earrings.

From her diamond stud earrings down to her crystal-embellished Aquazzura heels, Meghan kept her look classy and elegant

The Nikos Koulis Oui Oui Diamond and Black Enamel Octagonal Stud earrings ($12,204) are found at Neiman Marcus and feature a unique detail thanks to the removable black enamel casing. The Duchess first wore the sparkly pair to Trooping the Colour in 2019 sans the black border, leaving a beautiful emerald-cut diamond. Archie Harrison’s mom wore her hair slicked back in a sleek chignon which allowed her earrings to take on a full sparkly effect. Beauty-wise her makeup looked radiant and natural as she wore bronzey makeup and her go-to nude lip.

Harry and Meghan looked happy as ever as they graced the golden carpet and chatted with royal fans prior to entering the theater. There’s no question, it was a magical moment when the royal couple met with music's royalty: Beyoncé and Jay-Z. We’re still crazy (in love) about it!