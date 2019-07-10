Meghan Markle is super chic and relaxed with her best accessory at polo tournament

She’s the cool mom – and it shows. Meghan Markle stepped out to support her husband Prince Harry during the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day on Wednesday, July 10. The Duchess of Sussex was super relaxed for the outdoor occasion. The 37-year-old wore a flowing olive green ensemble by Lisa Marie Fernandez. Completing her look, the royal wore a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses by one of her go-to designers, Givenchy.

The Duchess’ long brown tresses flowed down her back as she made her arrival to the field. Her best accessory? Her and Prince Harry’s baby boy Archie Harrison. Archie, who was born on May 6, was wrapped in a white blanket as his mother held him close in her arms. Meghan and Archie’s outing comes just a few days after the royal christening. The Duchess stunned for the occasion in an elegant cream dress by Dior.

Loading the player...

MORE: Cousins Archie and Louis have playdate with their moms at Royal Charity Polo match

The Suits alum wore a matching hat and kept her long dresses swept up in a chic updo. Royal watchers felt the look was extra sentimental, as it reminded them of her Givenchy wedding down. For the special occasion, little Archie kept with family tradition in the historic christening gown that was wore by his older cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Since becoming a mom, Meghan has been putting her new style on display.

The chic mommy wore a variety of looks. At the Wimbledon tennis tournament, Meg’s stepped out in jeans and a white blazer. The royal kept things a little more chic when she joined Harry at MLB game at London stadium. Meghan, who accepted sweet gifts for her son, donned a black dress by Stella McCartney and Aquazzura flats. Meghan's transition to mommy style has been effortless and will be sure, fun to watch.