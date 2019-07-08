From campy to feisty: the picture perfect catfight between Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls

Supermodels Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls are participating in the ultimate catfight for Moschino Dynasty themed fall/winter 2019 collection. The campaign features Gigi, Irina, and Joan in an 80’s campy fight set in a Dynasty-esque living room and is being promoted as its own television show.

In true 21st century fashion, the campaign also comes with its own set of memes, which of course blend fashion and relatability in the best possible way. The memes include phrases like “Delete your number? It was never saved,” and “She’s here with him? In a dress from last season?” Check out some videos and pictures from the campaign in the video below:

Using as much bling as possible in every shot, hairstyles that make them almost unrecognizable and Gigi even sporting a dollar printed gown, the Moschino campaign is making us look twice at every shot. The campaign seems to truly capture the essence of camp, fashion and drama.

And on a personal level, despite the models being in fights throughout the campaign, they are already showing love to their entire team! Gigi captioned one of her campaign posts with “This was the best day. Obsessed with you, my girls Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk by our legendary loves Steven Meisel, Jeremy Scott, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, Guido Palau, Pat Mcgarth days like this are the ones I dreamt about when I wanted to be in this industry. Thank you, forever.” And co-star Irina Shayk followed suit on her account by writing “So happy to be a part of the new Moschino campaign by Steven Meisel. Jeremy always bringing excitement and laughter to fashion…”