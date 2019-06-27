Amal Clooney is summer style goals on romantic trip with George

In need of a little fashion inspiration this season? Look no further than Amal Clooney. The human rights attorney showed off her summer style during an outing in Venice with husband George Clooney. The mom-of-two exuded effortless Hollywood glamour sporting large dark sunglasses and an oversized black hat, all of which complemented her chic one-shoulder frock for her day date.

Amal looked chic in a summery white dress during her romantic getaway with George

Amal completed her fresh summer look on Thursday, June 27, with a white purse and sandals that showed off her pedicure. George coordinated with his stylish wife wearing a dark-colored polo, white trousers and shades. The lawyer, 41, and the Hollywood star, 58—who are parents to two-year-old twins Ella and Alexander Clooney—were pictured holding hands as they departed the Belmond Hotel Cipriani for a water taxi, before boarding a helicopter. The A-list couple certainly looked loved-up in the Italian city that served as the destination for their lavish 2014 nuptials.

The night before, on Wednesday, Amal and George stepped out for a romantic date night, dining at Ristorante Da Ivo, according to the Daily Mail. The barrister turned heads in a sexy black dress, while her husband showed off his playful side posing for pictures with the kitchen staff.

The Obamas visted the Clooneys in Italy

The Clooneys have been enjoying their summer in Italy, and playing hosts to some famous faces. On Sunday, the couple was spotted on a boat near their Lake Como villa with former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Amal stunned for the outing wearing an orange floral Gucci gown, while her guest Michelle, 55, donned black pants and a white blouse. George and Barack both looked sharp wearing similar dark suits, sans ties.