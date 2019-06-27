Top influencer Paola Alberdi stars on the newest episode of Dress Up With, and as we get ready for summer, the Mexican-American superstar exclusively shows us the season’s hottest trends you wouldn’t want to miss for that next big warm-weather event. The cool thing here is, Paola is a world traveller; fearless of color and big bold prints, she dominates the street fashion game in easy, classic attires that work wherever she goes. Demonstrating that you don’t need a big wardrobe to impress, Alberdi summarizes the 5 style tips you’ll see all the way from New York to Mykonos this summer!

