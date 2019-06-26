This week, the world's royals gathered at the annual Serpentine Summer Party and showed off their most dazzling styles. Taking place at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, the theme of the night was romantic summer gowns as all the ladies donned airy and long dresses for the special occasion. One royal that stunned was Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer, whose dress paid tribute to another fellow royal Charlotte Casiraghi.

Lady Kitty Spencer wore a stunning white gown similar to a dress Charlotte Casiraghi's wore in 2011

Lady Kitty was full Hollywood with a striking white gown designed by Alberta Ferretti that featured sheer cape sleeves and bejeweled neck and waistlines. The 28-year-old royal finished off her stunning look with an elegant updo and delicate accessories, including a small and sparkly bracelet.

Other notable guests in attendance at the Serpentine Summer Party were Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas, Princess Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and singer Ellie Goulding. The stars, who all wore their latest and greatest styles, gathered for a good cause—to raise funds for exhibitions, architecture, education, live and digital programs.

Lady Kitty's dress for the special night was reminiscent of the gown Monaco royal Charlotte wore in 2011 for a dinner at the Opera terrace after attending the wedding ceremony of Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco. Like Lady Kitty's dress, the pastel blue floor-length gown featured a flowing cape and a delicately-jeweled waistband. For the look, she also styled her hair with a slicked-back bun.

At the time when Charlotte wore the dress, royal watchers noticed the monaco royal was paying tribute to her grandmother Grace Kelly. The American actress, who was married to Rainer III, Prince of Monaco, wore a similarly styled dress during her role in To Catch a Thief.

When Charlotte wore the gown in 2011, the monaco royal was paying tribute to her grandmother Grace Kelly

Here's to Lady Kitty Spencer and Cahrlotte Casiraghi nailing their fashion game time and time again!