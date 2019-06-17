It’s not every day that we get to see our favorite royal fashionistas at the same event. But on Monday, June 17, that came to be when Queen Letizia joined Queen Maxima and the British Royals in London for the annual Order of the Garter ceremony. While new mom Meghan Markle is out on maternity leave, her British counterparts Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Countess of Wessex were all present at the royal event in which Knights of the Garter are personally chosen by Queen Elizabeth.

VIEW GALLERY Countess of Wessex, Queen Letizia, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Maxima and Kate Middleton at the Order of the Garter ceremony

But besides honoring those who have held public office, the service was a stylish affair worthy of everyone’s attention. Although they were there to support their husbands, each of the royal ladies stole the spotlight looking regally glam in light hues and blush tones. As they stood outside St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, their stunning outfits quickly turned the ceremony into a rather stylish event.

MORE: Kate Middleton's latest evening look is one of her most stunning

Queen Letizia and Duchess Kate opted for classic black and white ensemble; meanwhile Queen Maxima, Sophie and Camilla all coordinated in light blush and coral hues. As Spain’s King Felipe was being honored for his service to the Queen, his wife looked glam as ever in a white, printed midi dress featuring long balloon sleeves by Cherubina and an elegant black fascinator by the same brand.

VIEW GALLERY Kate Middleton was all smiles next to the Duchess of Cornwall

On a similar note, Prince William’s wife, Kate, looked beautiful in a white coat-dress by Catherine Walker and chic hat by Lock & Co. Her stepmother-in-law, Camilla, stepped out looking equally regal in a light pink dress by Anna Valentine. Of course, her hat perfectly suited the sophisticated look as it was done by the royals’ favorite milliner, Philip Treacy.

VIEW GALLERY Queen Letizia donned a gorgeous midi dress featuring chic balloon sleeves and a cinched waist

MORE: Queen Letizia makes this tailored two-piece look oh-so-good

Similar to her blush get-up was Queen Maxima’s peachy cape-style dress. King Willem Alexander's wife, who never fails to give us serious #royalstylegoals, went full-on monochrome with a matching glam hat. Last, but most definitely not least, the Countess of Wessex added a pop of color to the royals' color palette with a bright coral skirt. Sophie teamed her skirt-and-top ensemble with a woven disc hat by Jane Taylor featuring a large coral feather to match her voluminous skirt.

Which look of all is your favorite?