Kate Middleton stepped out to her royal duties in the midst of Addiction Awareness Week to attend the annual gala hosted by Action Addiction – an organization of which she is a patron. As expected, the Duchess of Cambridge showed up looking lovely in a cream-colored, off-shoulder dress by Barbara Casasola. Prince William’s wife added a sparkling touch to her elegant outfit with a pair of glitzy heels and a grey satin clutch. Such a stunner! If the dress looks familiar, it may be from when she first wore the jersey midi number back in 2016 to a glamorous awards ceremony in London.

Duchess Kate wore a lovely recycled dress by Barbara Casasola on Wednesday, June 12

At the time she styled the designer piece with standout peachy heels and a metallic silver clutch. In the beauty department, she styled her luscious locks with subtle bouncy waves letting it flow au naturel. Her makeup was kept soft and radiant.

It’s been a busy week for the mother-of-three, who stepped out to another royal engagement on Tuesday, June 11. The 37-year-old toned down her look for the outdoorsy outing with her husband with a green jacket by Troy London and black skinnies. Of course, her lace-up boots from See by Chloé added a fashionable approach. Being it was an outdoor event, Kate wore her hair up away from her face with only a hint of makeup.

She teamed the pretty number with glittery heels and a grey satin clutch. So chic!

Ahead of her visit to Cumbria, Prince Charles' daughter-in-law joined the rest of the British royal family at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 7. To honor Queen Elizabeth's 93rd birthday, Catherine brought the sunshine with a yellow ensemble by Sara Burton for Alexander McQueen. This marked the elegant royal's eight time at the annual royal celebration.

However, this time, the Cambridge family was a party of five as Prince Louis, one, made his royal balcony debut.