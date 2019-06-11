Selena Gomez is back in black! The singer-actress made a fashionable return to the red carpet for the premiere of her latest film The Dead Don’t Die. On Monday, June 10, the 26-year-old star stepped out in a stunning LBD by Celine confirming she has excellent taste in the style department. Although she opted for the classic hue, that didn’t stop Selena from standing out as the silk minidress features an off-shoulder bustier silhouette with draped skirt and extravagant feathered straps.

VIEW GALLERY Selena rocked a black minidress by Celine to the premiere of The Dead Don't Die

Evidently, her sartorial choice for the evening is a luxurious investment as it currently retails for $16,000 on the Celine website. As for accessories, Selena teamed her look with a pair of chic coordinating stilettos and sparkly jewelry. Selena's beauty look was equally gorgeous. Her hair was done in a wave updo with loose locks framing her face. Makeup-wise, the singer rocked a soft glam look with a light smoky eye and nude lips.

Later that evening, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum kept up with the all-black momentum, but made the switch into something much more comfortable with a pair of velvet PJs. The I Can’t Get Enough singer showed up to The Dead Don’t Dies’s afterparty wearing a three-quarter sleeve top with white piping and matching mini shorts.

VIEW GALLERY The Wolves singer switched into something more comfortable for the afterparty

You know Selena loves a comfy pajama look and as per usual, she made these look extra chic. In the past, the entertainer has rocked everything from classic pajama sets to sexy, lingerie-inspired slip dresses. It was only a matter a time before she'd return to the iconic look.

Back in May, Selena made yet another stylish appeareance when she traveled to Cannes for the annual film festival. There, the Wolves singer took a tailored approach with a two-piece set by Chanel. The Mexican-American beauty received a ten out of twn with a pair of wide-leg trousers and matching cropped cardigan.

