Princess Eugenie’s style keeps getting better and better! The 29-year-old, who is usually keen to florals and pretty pastel hues stepped out in a sharp head-to-toe black outfit – including sleek trousers, a chic blazer and a pair of black Sarah Flint heels called The Perfect Pump, $355. As it turns out, the classy heels are also favored by her cousin, Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex surely loves a classic pump and she has worn this style twice before in the past.

Sarah Flint The Perfect Pump, $355

However, the mother-of-one has been a fan of the brand since its inception in 2013. The company’s founder and namesake designer told Town and Country magazine, “Meghan has been a fan of the brand almost since we launched." The celebrity-love designer includes additional A-listers who love her timeless yet modern shoes. "When any celebrity wears your shoes—and we’ve had really a range of incredible people, everyone from Meghan to Amal Clooney to Lady Gaga—it serves as such a validating factor," she added. "I feel very, very lucky."

Princess Eugenie appeared glam next to her sister Princess Beatrice at this year's Trooping the Colour

Something else Princess Eugenie and the Duchess share in common are their weekend plans. On Saturday, June 8, 2019, both Princess Eugenie and Archie Harrison's mom stepped out for the annual celebration in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 93rd birthday, Trooping the Colour. Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter looked lovely in a dress with a white background and all-over black and blue feather print. She topped off her look with an elegant black hat with standout flower detail.

Meghan took a break from maternity leave in honor of the Queen's 93rd birthday

Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank joined the rest of the British royals including her sister Princess Beatrice, and her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry and their respective wives, Kate Middleton, and of course, Meghan, who took a break from maternity leave to attend the festivities.