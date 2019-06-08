Gigi Hadid and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley know a thing or two about how to set fire to the streets in the spiciest outfits. Yet it is the office chic attire what set the mood for these two as they came out in one of this season's staples: the camel suit. Gigi showed her easy, downtown girl side as she wore the oversized version while Rosie looked perfectly tailored in the monochromatic uniform. Now, who wore it better? Time to get inspired on this trend for this week's episode of Twinning!

