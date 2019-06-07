Attention, Beyhive! Your Queen Beyoncé is currently making a killer (and subtle) fashion statement to the world. For those of you who don't know, the 37-year-old singer is voicing Nala in The Lion King live-action remake (in theaters July 19), and seeing as the singer is incredibly private and rarely does interviews, it's unlikely that she'll go on a press junket to promote the highly-anticipated flick. Still, it seems like Queen B is doing some low key promoting by channeling her character with some straight up iconic outfits. Please keep scrolling for the proof!

Beyoncé has been wearing Nala-inspired outfits ahead of The Lion King premiere

First things first, everyone may have been talking about Nicole Curran leaning over Beyoncé to talk to Jay-Z during game 3 of the NBA Finals, but if you were paying attention, you'd have noticed Queen B's outfit. She wore a glittery hazel-colored top paired with a matching body-hugging mini skirt, both designed by Alexandre Vauthier. She topped off the look with a khaki Burberry trench coat and satin beige heeled sandals. Basically, it was Nala incarnate.

And before then, the Formation singer attended the Wearable Art Gala, where she literally wore Nala's face as her outfit. The custom Georges Hobeika jumpsuit featured a lion's face (again, Nala's face), an oversized cape/tail flowing behind her and yes, gold and bronzed feathers framing the center. It was ~a moment~.

She wore a custom Georges Hobeika jumpsuit that featured a lion's face in the center

Finally, most recently, Beyoncé arrived at the AFI Life Achievement Award gala looking like a lion that was dropped from the heavens. The custom cream-colored gown by Phuong My featured a long train, a wide belt and—the best part—a gigantic collared necklace. She paired the gown with gold strappy heels and sparkly accessories.

At the AFI Life Achievement Award gala, she wore a custom cream-colored gown by Phuong My

In conclusion, Beyoncé was, is and will forever be the goddess we all know and love.