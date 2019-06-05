Amazon Fashion launches first-ever capsule collection with Mexican-American fashion blogger

Amazon Fashion’s first installment of The Drop is here, and it features Mexican-American blogger Paola Alberdi – the influencer behind fashion blog Blank Itinerary. The new assortment is the online giant’s first-ever capsule collection with a covetable array of super cute pieces co-designed by Paola with Amazon. The collection includes on-trend staples as well as timeless items that certainly fit in with the fashion crowd – think tailored pink suiting, oversized blazers, an essential polka dot blouse, flattering denim and more!

Paola co-designed Amazon's first-ever capsule collection

Besides having an obvious eye for fashion, the San Diego native told BAZZAR.com her Mexican roots also influenced her new collab. "Mexican women love dressing up, and growing up in a bi-cultural family, I was very much influenced by that," said the fashionista before adding, “I was surrounded by sophisticated women who were always dressed so elegantly. I’ve also been influenced by European styles since I lived in Spain when I was younger." Paola first gave the exciting news about her latest accomplishment via social media where she shared a photo of herself modeling a couple of her favorite pieces: a pair of bright pink paperbag waist shorts and matching linen-blend blazer.

The Mexican-America blogger was influenced by her Mexican roots to create her collection for The Drop

Best of all, everything is budget-friendly with prices ranging from $25 to $60. If this is your first time hearing about The Drop, according to their site: “The Drop brings you of-the-moment collections designed by your favorite influencers from around the world. Once a collection drops you have 30 hours to shop — or less because fabrics are limited. Each piece is then made-on-demand, just for you. The limited-edition collections pair perfectly with staples by The Drop, so you can shop each head-to-toe look.”

Paola is the creative behind successful fashion blog Blank Itinerary

Every few weeks a new collection designed by a fashion influencer will launch, and will highlight her latest trend. Thus far, Emi Suzuki, Sierra Furtado, Leonie Hanne and Patricia Bright appear on the roster of influencers’ collections to shop from. If you want to be in the know of when new collections will launch be sure to follow @amazonthedrop!