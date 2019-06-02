Jennifer Lopez's title as style queen is getting more official. Although we have hailed the 49-year-old superstar as a modish icon for quite some time now, the fashion community is officially bestowing the status upon her on Monday, June 3. JLo is slated to be honored with the prestigious Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in New York City. From her internet-breaking Versace dress to a more recent hot pink princess extravaganza by Giambattista Valli, the Bronx beauty certainly deserves the accolade. According to the organization, the mom-of-two won the title for her “longstanding and global impact on fashion."

The organization continued to sing the triple threat’s praises with Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA, adding: “Jennifer Lopez’s style is bold, uninhibited, and always memorable. Designers, including many of our CFDA Members, love to dress her for both stage and private moments.”

“Jennifer Lopez uses clothes as a way to express confidence and power,” CFDA chairwoman Diane von Furstenberg added in the press release. “Both designers and fans look forward to her fashion statements.”

The On The Floor singer is certainly in good company. In previous years, the CFDA Awards have honored the likes of Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Nicole Kidman, Johnny Depp and Beyoncé.

Other honorees to be lauded at the Brooklyn Museum this year include: former Vogue Paris Editor-in-Chief Carine Roitfeld, renowned fashion writer Lynn Yaeger, designer Eileen Fisher, Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton, internationally renowned costume and fashion designer Bob Mackie and the Board of Directors behind Barbie. You can bet a host of A-list attendees will turn up at the ceremony, putting their best fashion foot forward - stay tuned as we bring you all the coverage!