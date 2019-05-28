Kylie Jenner just stepped up her fashion game up a notch—a few thousand notches to be exact. For her Memorial Day look, the 21-year-old billionare makeup mogul stepped out in what can only be described as "fire." She arrived to dinner in Los Angeles wearing an orange cut out midi dress by Julien Macdonald that was sheer, sultry and cost a casual $16,917. It was such a hot look, Kylie had to share the look three times.

Kylie Jenner wore a $16,917 Julien Macdonald dress for a Memorial Day dinner in Los Angeles Photo: @kyliejenner

The citrus orange dress is no doubt one of Kylie's most daring looks to date. The midi frock featured cutouts in the midriff and back, a plunging neckline and sharp shoulder pads. If you're interested in buying the dress and have a few thousand dollars to spare, it's currently available to shop on LUISAVIAROMA.

But the luxe outfit didn't stop at the dress—the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also opted to wear mega fancy shoes. She paired the orange look with Yeezy Season 8 transparent pumps, which you too can score for $532. The makeup mogul previouly opened up about her closet space in her hidden Hills home, saying how important it is for her to have that space to get dolled up.

The 21-year-old billionaire makeup mogul paired the sultry midi dress with Yeezy season 8 transparent pumps that cost $532 Photo: @kyliejenner

“My closets and glam room are very personal to me," she told Architectural Digest. "Even down to the size of each drawer, so they fit my specific products and clothes. I spend a lot of time in those rooms, so we had to make sure they were perfect.”