As if you needed another reason to believe Amal Clooney is the ultimate fashion icon! One glance at her latest look will convince even the most relentless of unbelievers. On Wednesday, May 15, the Civil Rights attorney stepped out to support her husband, George Clooney, at the London premiere of Catch-22. The stunning beauty looking nothing short of chic and fabulous. The 41-year-old appeared to be the real star in a gorgeous dress featuring a glitzy strapless top and scaled pencil skirt. The shimmery get-up not only flatters her slim figure but also proves she can pull off just about any look.

Amal appeared to be a glam, real-life mermaid

The stylish mom-of-two paired her glam-mermaid look, as we like to call it, with long dangly earrings, black pumps and a mini box clutch. As for her hair? Amal opted for sexy mermaid waves (no surprise there!) which also happens to be her signature side-parted hairstyle.

Although it's George who stars in the Hulu series, Amal's good looks almost always steal the spotlight whenever she accompanies the father of her twins to red carpet events. Just a couple of days before, the British-Lebanese beauty quite literally shined on the red carpet in a sparkly striped skirt and rhinestone-studded green top.

The human rights lawyer wore her signature hairstyle and shimmery glam makeup

Back in April, Amal was praised for wearing an all-white ensemble consisting of a pristine dress by Zac Posen and matching, structured jacket. The fashionista’s look was suggestive of her friend Meghan Markle’s impeccable style as in the past she has worn a similar style dress.

Amal's impeccable style has won her a fashion icon title

Besides her covetable style, Amal is currently working on making positive changes. “She's, you know, she's taking ISIS to court for the first time anybody's taking ISIS to court,” said George during an appearance on Today. "She's working on trying to get the Reuters journalists out of Myanmar.”

The Money Monster star also gushed about how lucky he is to be with his beautiful wife. “She's doing all that and she's also an incredible mom. Like, an incredible mom. And a pretty great wife too. So, I feel like I hit the jackpot.”