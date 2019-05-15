After making her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Selena Gomez stepped out on day two for The Dead Don’t Die photocall in yet another stylish outfit. The singer-actress, who stunned in an ivory two-piece and pristine dress by Louis Vuitton a day before, made a glam appearance in yet another two-piece. This time, Selena rocked a pair of wide-leg navy trousers and matching cropped cardigan by Chanel. The 26-year-old complimented her look with gold heels which perfectly coordinated with the gilded details of her elegant outfit, and sparkly hoops by Messika.

The singer-actress looked sharp and elegant in a navy two-piece by Chanel

The I Can’t Get Enough singer kept in tune with her tailored look and wore her hair in a low chignon with a sleek middle part. Makeup-wise, Selena looked glam with a subtle smokey eye and rosy lips – a daytime approach from her beauty look from the day before.

Her outing marks Selena’s third-ever event at the prestigious film fest in which Eva Longoria, Javier Bardem, Julianne Moore, and more A-listers are also in attendance. After taking some time from the spotlight to focus on herself, the Wolves singer is making a comeback with a slew of exciting projects.

Selena rocked a pair of wide-leg trousers and matching cropped cardigan with gilded details

Besides starring as Zoe in the upcoming zombie film, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star is keeping busy working on a new album. Back in March, the star revealed: “I’m currently in the studio and it’s going really good. I'm just nervous about it. Cause I feel like the next few choices I make are very crucial.”

And in April, the Mexican-American actress appeared on Coach’s debut episode of its new podcast Dream It Real where she talked further details. "Every song is a story I’ve experienced. To that point, I think there’s no one who’s going to tell my story better than myself,” she says. “I just really wanted to kind of just live with my story a bit and create it into something that means a lot to me."