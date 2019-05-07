Bling and feathers were the centerpiece of the 2019 Met Gala, with a “camping” theme inspired in the 1964 essay “Notes on Camp.” The annual event was the perfect set-up (and excuse) for extravagant looks. While there may have been some celebs who did not quite understand the theme (or just wanted to do their own thing), others owned it like the true bosses they are.

Lady Gaga’s FOUR outfit changes in under four minutes gave spectators something to talk about. Zendaya’s on-carpet transformation brought Cinderella to life. After her arrival on the carpet, Zendaya’s 'fairy godmother' lit up her dress by throwing fairy dust on her which then set off a lighting panel inside the dress.

Check out the most extravagant and iconic look’s from the event:

Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s feathered looks and flawless accessories along with their Kylie Cosmetics make up and glowing jewelry highlighted the stars enviable bodies, and the Iglesias’ sisters' first night out on the carpet was the perfect debut for the aspiring models.

Cara Delevingne’s colorful look also set the tone for the Glamping night, and Jared Leto left impressions with the unique replica of his face/head, which became the prop of the night for everyone’s pictures. The most “camping” entrance award hands down goes to Billy Porter, who was carried onto the pink carpet and flaunted his gold wings as he made his way inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.