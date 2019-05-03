Karlie Kloss and North West were caught wearing the exact same dress and the supermodel totally think this hilarious face-off was reigned by Kim Kardashian's daughter! These two iconic ladies rocked the same Prada tulle dress on two different occasions. Karlie graced the set of Project Runway in the hot pink number while Northie posed for WWD's Beauty Inc.'s cover wearing a mini version of the couture gown, styled with some of the most adorable accessories. Now who do you think makes the cut here? Do we agree with Karlie? Check out the latest Twinning episode and let us know who's your favorite!