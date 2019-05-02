When it comes to spring, leave it to the supermodels (and royals!) for the latest fashion. We're talking superstars the likes of Elsa Hosk and Candice Swanepoel ruling the best 'off-duty' looks you can rock all spring/summer long. Queen Letizia might tell you a thing or two about easy, timeless style too, as she was seen looking absolutely flawless wearing a Carolina Herrera denim dress during a visit to Mozambique. This week, celebrities translate warm weather vibes in some of the coolest, most inspiring looks of the season. Whether it's a simple denim look or a t-shirt and cutoffs, let these celeb and royal fashion inspo be your ultimate guide for sunny day uniforms. Check out the most iconic outfits we've seen so far!