On Tuesday, May 1st, Kate Middleton stepped out for the opening of the new building at the Anna Freud National Centre for Children of which she is a Patron. And just what did she wear? The Duchess of Cambridge looked beautiful in a sort of recycled look appropriate for the celebratory occasion. Though we could never (ever) compare ourselves to a royal, we can, however, relate to their stylish ways of recycling their favorite pieces. The 37-year-old looked lovely in a chic forest green dress by Emilia Wickstead and if it looks familiar it’s not because she’s worn it before.

Kate stepped out in a stunning forest green dress by Emilia Wickstead

Allow us to explain. Kate has an exact version of this dress, except it’s a different color. That’s right! It’s like when you get a sweater or a top in three different shades because you love it so much. Clever, no? Prince William’s wife even teamed the ensemble with similar, if not the same, tan suede heels she wore back in July 2017 when she first stepped out in the lilac version of the dreamy dress.

The royal smartly recycled her look by wearing a different color from the first version she wore

She carried a small wallet clutch to match her shoes and kept her jewelry minimal with a small pendant and sparkly earrings. Beauty-wise, the mother-of-three wore her hair down in loose waves and kept her makeup natural with subtle eye makeup, flushed cheeks and light pink lips.

The Duchess first wore the dress back in July 2017 during a royal tour in Germany

The first time she wore the long-sleeve, skater skirt number, Catherine was on a royal tour with her husband in Hamburg, Germany. As mentioned, she styled her look with similar shoes but opted for a bold red clutch to hold her belongings. Like today, she wore her signature hairstyle and go-to beauty look. So there you go! Next time you want to recycle a look, think of Duchess Kate's clever ways because even royals are allowed to redo an entire look every once in a while.