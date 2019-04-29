On Monday, April 29, Queen Letizia ignites a week-long trip to Mozambique. Being the regal fashionista that she is, the Spanish monarch stepped down from the plane wearing a chic denim look that stayed true to her ladylike style. However, it’s not the first time she gives sight of a dark denim dress as back in July 2018 she and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle coincidentally had a twinning moment at different events in separate countries. However, Letizia’s look from today is almost identical to the dress Meghan wore last year.

Letizia stepped down from the plane looking pretty and primp in a Carolina Herrera denim number

In fact, they’re both by Carolina Herrera, and the only difference in sight is the neckline. Letizia’s modern look from last summer was a dark indigo button-up number by Hugo Boss with long sleeves and a cinched waist thanks to a matching belt. She teamed the casual-chic outfit with coordinating Carolina Herrera heels, which she wore to complement today’s look.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge’s dress was almost identical to the Spanish royal’s look from today. Her midi dress which currently sells for $2190, featured a V-neckline, short cap sleeves and sleek, belted silhouette.She paired the summery look with a cute woven clutch and matching suede heels. And to finish off with a glam touch, the 37-year-old added a pair of oversized dark sunglasses.

Duchess Meghan Markle rocked a highly similar look in July 2018

Between the perfect length, feminine skirt and comfortable style, we can see why this denim number is a royal’s summer favorite. It combines ease, effortlessness and elegance all in one! Beauty-wise, Letizia wore her glossy hair down and kept her makeup natural with light smokey eye, bronzed cheeks and matching lipcolor.

Prince Felipe’s wife will remain in Africa until next Tuesday where she will surely stun with a slew of gorgeous looks. We can’t wait to see what more she has packed in her suitcase. Stay tuned!