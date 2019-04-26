It’s not every day that we get to see Amal Clooney out and about, but when we do, you bet we’re going to love what we see style-wise. Besides her impressive work as a human rights lawyer, Amal has won herself a fashion icon title as there’s never a time when she doesn’t stun with her impeccable style and covetable looks. That is what occurred when she stepped out in New York City on Friday, April 26, for what seems like a day filled with important meetings. George Clooney’s wife appeared stunning in an all-white ensemble suggestive of her dear friend Meghan Markle.

Amal teamed her pristine outfit with chic, netural accessories

The 42-year-old was the epitome of clean lines and elegance in a pristine, white dress by Zac Posen paired with a structured lightly cropped jacket. The striking number flaunted her long and lean silhouette as she hurried from one place to the next on her agenda. The mom-of-two teamed her minimalist style with her glam side within as she accessorized with a pair of oversized black sunglasses – very Jackie O.!

Amal completed her outfit with beige-colored pieces which further remind us of the Duchess of Sussex’s love-for-neutrals-style. She carried her belongings in a tan leather handbag by Michael Kors Collection and wore beige suede pumps (again, so Meghan!)

The human rights lawyer added a retro-glam touch with oversized sunglasses

Many times we’ve seen Prince Harry’s wife rock monochrome and neutrals in action. It’s clear she loves a little white dress which is why we can’t help to wonder if Amal was inspired by her friend’s style for her ultra-chic look. As besties, it’s almost a given to be inspired by the stylish ladies in your life.

Duchess Meghan is known to love a pairing of neutrals with neutrals

And the fashion inspo certainly goes in both directions as the 37-year-old royal has also stepped out wearing sleek and classic pieces that Amal would likely wear. But hey, that’s what (stylish) friends are for!