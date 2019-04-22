Queen Rania of Jordan and (style) queen Olivia Culpo are this week's twinsies! The fashion icons served all things haute couture as they were spotted rocking a statement leather look by Ermanno Scervino in Paris. These two are the best example of dressing an outfit with personality and making it look completely different, even if it involves the exact same pieces! Now who's your top pick? We already have a winner in this week's Twinning episode - watch to find out who gets the ultimate street style crown!