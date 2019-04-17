Barbara Palvin reveals her parents' initial reaction to becoming a VS Angel and Dylan's surprise

Barbara Palvin is Incredible. Modeling for about 13 years, the Hungarian beauty’s dream of becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel has finally come true. The 25-year-old first walked for the iconic brand in 2012 and made her return to the VS Fashion Show runway in 2018. A few months after, she earned her wings. “I am happy to represent my country,” she told HOLA! USA at the company’s flagship Fifth Avenue store in NYC where she revealed the Incredible bra. “Hopefully they are happy for me.” Three people who were definitely ecstatic about the news were her mom, dad and boyfriend Dylan Sprouse. In fact, the Tyger Tyger actor couldn’t help but boast to his friends that he is "dating a VS Angel."

While garnering such a title takes models to new heights, Barbara’s feet are remaining on the ground. "VS is supporting and embracing me for myself and my personality," she shared. "I don’t feel the need to keep up with my workouts because of Victoria’s Secret. I do it for myself. And because that’s how I can be the best version of myself."

Helping her be her best self is her trainer in Hungary. "He’ll send me videos every day, and I have to do it," she explained. "I have to send him a video back to prove it…of course, it is a big motivation as well next to the other Angels." Watch the video to see more on how Dylan celebrated her new Angel status, and how the other ladies welcomed her to the VS family.