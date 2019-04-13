Every gal knows that what turns a dress into the dress is its comfort and practicality. Normally, most girls find themselves struggling to find dresses that perfectly balance comfort and elegance, but there are a few celebrities who have nailed it - not only for personal events like birthdays or celebrations, but also for Hollywood’s most exclusive red carpets.

During the 2019 Academy Awards Oscars Gemma Chan made headlines for being every girl’s hero. She candidly mentioned having cookies stashed away in her hot pink glamorous Valentino dress. During her red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gemma explained: “I had some cookies… you know, it’s a long ceremony so, you know, I had some rice crackers in the other [pocket].”

Loading the player...

Lady Gaga’s dress for that year’s Oscar’s ceremony also featured pockets. As far as we know, however, the Pocker Face singer didn’t have any cookies hidden away. Lady Gaga’s dress was a stylish and sleek black gown from Brandon Maxwell’s autumn / winter 2019 collection. The dress had a deep, round neckline and was for sale on Moda Operandi’s site with a $6,495 price tag.

Kaley Cuoco also makes the list of celebs who chose comfort and style on red carpets. For the 2019 Golden Globes Kaley could barely contain her excitement. She told Ryan Seacrest, “I'm really relaxed, I have pockets!” If you want to see what other celebrities have donned red carpets with glamorous, stylish and comfortable looks, don’t miss the video above!