If there's anyone that can still rock a multi-colored fur vest these days it's Jennifer Lopez. The superstar was spotted in a funky vintage piece and platform boots that added sass to her ensemble as she filmed her new movie Hustlers in New York. The results? Surprisingly chic! Celebrities are rapidly gearing up for warmer days in the coolest, most colorful looks, even bringing 90s tie dye back (here's looking at you, Gigi Hadid!). Check out the coolest street style outfits we saw this week and get ready to inject some fun hues into your daily uniform!