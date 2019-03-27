When Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez isn't cheering on her man Cristiano Ronaldo during soccer games or taking care of their seriously adorable kids, the brunette beauty is always spotted looking picture-perfect. Whether she's workout out, flaunting her outfit of the day, or modeling at photoshoots, Georgina is always looking fabulous. Her latest gig? A partnership with Yamamay, a clothing line that offers sexy lingerie. And who better to model sultry line than the gorgeous Georgina!

Georgina Rodriguez shows off her curves in new Yamamay lingerie campaign

In the shoot, the 25-year-old model wears a variety of lingerie styles. One look sees her posing in a white, lace bralette with matching underwear, while another shot has Georgina wearing a simple and sleek black bra and underwear combo. "Feeling confident with Yamamay," she wrote on her Instagram, sharing the news of the campaign.

The brand also announced the collaboration on their account, writing: "Spotlight on! We are glad to introduce @georginagio interpreting iconic looks from our current and future collections." As you can see, Georgina works hard to keep in shape.

The mother-of-one previously revealed the importance of a balanced diet. "I like to take care of myself," she told HOLA! USA. "Doing sports and having a balanced diet. I try to eat organic food and avoid anything too heavy. I don't have a strict diet, I do treat myself from time to time. Life wouldn't be much fun without guilty pleasures!"

She also shared that her dance background provided her with discipline for her life. "My dance training taught me values like love, art, companionship, discipline and the importance of having a healthy life," she said.