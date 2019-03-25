All the details on Zoe Saldana's $1,245 Christian Louboutin shoes that fans are obsessing about

In case you missed it, HOLA! USA released the Latina Powerhouse issue last week featuring four A-list Latinas who have paved the way for the Latinx community. And it's not just Hollywood—Rita Moreno, Gloria Estefan, Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldana have made a difference across all industries. Besides their many accomplishemts, the issue featured the four leading ladies looking photo-shoot ready with stunning dresses and must-have accessories. But HOLA! USA fans are wondering about one specific item—Zoe's strappy pumps! Lucky for you, we've got all the details!

Zoe Saldana's fans are obssessing over her shoes on the cover of HOLA! USA's April issue

HOLA! USA's April issue has been (obvi) killing it, and one thing fans are wondering about is Zoe's gorgoeus heels. Husky_mydisa wrote on Instagram, "Those shoes!!!!!!! OMG!!!! #beaut #givemeapairofthose, while christie_knl simply asked, "Can someone tell us the model of the shoes??They are stunning!!" And moniquekaylie wrote, "That shoes omg❤️"

The people asked and we delivered. The shoes are—wait for it—Christian Louboutin! The chic shoes feature black satin crepe ribbons and sequined tassels. The Marie Paillette heels (retailing for $,1245!) are inspired by cabaret dancers. Courtesy of celebrity stylist Petra Flannery, the Avengers actress paired the dress with a sequined mini dress for a sultry effect. Inside the spread, Zoe rocked a second look—a glittering blue dress that featured a thigh high slit, this time, paired with pointy black pumps.

The 40-year-old actress is wearing Christian Louboutins, which are retailing for $1,245

Besides donning glam looks in the issue, the 40-year-old actress opened up about her excitement in sharing the cover with the other Latina powerhouses. “I am pinching myself right now! [Rita and Gloria] are my giants," she said. "To be asked to stand among them is a huge achievement.”

She continued: “They have achieved so much, and I am extremely proud of them and inspired by them. Eva, our friendship is based on sincere love and genuine appreciation for who she is, how she is, and what she is creating for herself and others. And for me, it means that I have power. I just have to believe in myself enough to push and thrive, while doing what gives me happiness.”

For more on Zoe and the other ladies, pick up the April edition of HOLA! USA – in English and Spanish – available to subscribers on March 22 and on newsstands March 29.