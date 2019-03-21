JLo is on her way to the altar with A-Rod and the fun lovin' couple is sure to go all out! Apart from possible wedding destinations, honeymoon locales and the ultimate star-studded guest list, we eagerly await what everyone will anticipate when the singer is ready to walk down the aisle: the dress! While we are sure the ceremony will be one for the books, JLo is truly the star that keeps us guessing when it comes to fashion. Ever since the singer and baseball player became romantic two years ago, the happy couple have rocked the red carpets with bold, chic and enviable style coordination.

JLo’s amazing body is sure to make any dress look perfect, but in case you had any doubt, we’ve looked back at some of her former wedding dresses.

Loading the player...

RELATED: Where will JLo and A-Rod tie the knot?

Even in her movies we have seen Jennifer choose the most stylish, and sweet, dresses, from off-the-shoulder long sleeves to strapless dresses.

Regardless of the dress and the accessories, the El Anillo pa’ cuando singer is sure to look stunning when she marries her prince charming.

A-Rod, thanks for answering the question, 'El anillo pa’ cuando?' Now we are just wondering, “Y la boda...pa’ cuando?”