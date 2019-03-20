If you’ve been dreaming of an exciting new spring collection, then get ready as we have some terrific news for all Selena Quintanilla fans. Mega-retailer Forever 21 is launching a F21 x Selena capsule collection on March 21 and just as we’d imagined, it’s all kinds of cool and nostalgic. The White Rose Collection features iconic imagery of Selena alongside various quotes and lyrics in a collection of graphic tees, hoodies, biker shorts, accessories and more. These must-have pieces come as 2019 marks Selena the film’s 22nd anniversary. What's more, the entire collection is budget-friendly as everything retails between $7 and $40.

Iconic imagery of the late singer is featured throughout the collection Photo: Forever 21

MORE: A Selena Quintanilla makeup-inspired line has finally arrived!

If you’re lucky to live on the west coast, the late singer’s sister, Suzette Quintanila, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the collection and to inform fans that she will be doing a meet and greet at a F21 store this weekend. “Can’t wait to meet everyone this Saturday in California @shoploscerritos at Forever21 12-2 pm FOREVER 21 X SELENA White rose Collection,” she wrote.

Everything from graphic tees to biker shorts and sweatshirts are included Photo: Forever 21

This isn’t the first time the fast-fashion giant has made a collection featuring the late Tejano singer. Back in 2017, the trendy retailer offered graphic tees and fleeces with images of the Mexican-American artist. There’s no question Selena merch is a big hit – especially for her fans, who can’t contain themselves whenever new product rolls around. Last month, it was announced that Selena will have her own makeup line titled “Selena Vive.”

MORE: Selena Quintanilla fans will be thrilled by this exciting Netflix announcement!

The collection is budget-friendly with everything priced between $7 and $40 Photo: Forever 21

The collection will include everything from foundations to eye makeup, lipsticks and even compacts. Her father, Abraham Quintanilla, recently filed papers to trademark the name which translates to Selena Lives. As if that weren’t exciting enough, he’s also making plans to trademark the name “Selenaville” for another cosmetics line. The name is a term her fans use for her museum in Corpus Christi, Texas. The release dates are still TBD, so stay tuned for further updates. In the meantime, you can deck yourself out in this new Selena swag.