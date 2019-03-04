We all have favorite colors, and British Kate Middleton is no exception. The evidence? It’s in the classic style and prints she has been wearing in a three-color palette this winter. Take a closer look at the reasons behind her recurring choices, and get inspired to use these chic shades during the colder season.

It's easy being green

Pantone published a list of colors of the year and terranium moss was one of them. Green is a hue that can be as elegant as it is intense, and the Duchess of Cambridge has enthusiastically adopted it in recent months. She looks radiant in the shade because it highlights her eye color and brings out the rich brunette tones of her hair. In fact, green is particularly flattering on women with reddish or brown hair with any shade of eye color.

The winter blues

Blue is one of Kate's favorite colors, and a staple in her wardrobe. Just like forest green, this color generally favors all skin tones. Royal blue, located within the spectrum of cool colors, works wonders for women with fair skin and eyes who have blond, brown or reddish hair, while the brighter blues are best for warmer and darker skin tones. Shades of blue that are on the greener side, like aquamarine and turquoise, favor a broad range of skin tones and help brighten your complexion.

Berry beautiful

Deep jewel colors have also been making repeat apperances in Kate's wardrobe lately. The most vibrant colors, such as magenta, are a bright spot for cloudy winter days, and are especially recommended for brunettes. Burgundy and wine, on the other hand, are the perfect wild card when looking for a classic look that isn't aneutral tones and is daptable to any occasion.

Duchess Kate is definitely not afraid of bold hues – she fully embraces color blocking and they're really her secret weapon to elevate her looks on cold British days. We're definitely going to look to her royal palette for inspiration! And we'll even carry it through as the seasons change. Will you be trying some bold colors when spring arrives?